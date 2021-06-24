<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

View Gallery 10 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
1854 Photography
An archive of touch: Ken Graves and Eva Lipman’s Restraint and Desire

© Ken Graves and Eva Lipman.

Source:
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The intimate book explores the unspoken bonds visible across US society

Touch is a complicated game. Codes, systems and rules govern touch between friends, lovers, strangers and family. And Restraint and Desire, the culmination of a lifelong creative partnership between the late Ken Graves and his wife Eva Lipman, compiles the pairs’ joint investigation into the haptic complexities between people during social rituals across America: from high school proms to boxing matches, football games and military ceremonies. 

The book moves between black-and-white photographs of bodies that can touch and bodies that do not and cannot. The interlocking arms of boxers shift into the loving embrace of a couple, while an image of two kissing teenagers leads into soldiers shaking hands. Each touch, or lack thereof, marks the tension between bodies: awkward, formal, sexual, intimate, loving. And the photographs of these physical communications exist as a sort of history of unspoken bonds and a reflection of Lipman and Grave’s relationship itself. Indeed, the pair sensed sexual undertones, unspoken and unconscious, in many of the moments they captured. As Lipman reflects, “our work reflected back to us, like a mirror, the intensities and power dynamics of our shared life together.”

tbwbooks.com

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.