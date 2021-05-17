A photographer navigates the loss of a loved one through his images

Maria Zinia Vargas was a chatty woman. An 89-year-old living in Puerto Rico, an isolated town in the south of Colombia, she regularly spoke with family members across the country and beyond. “She was worried about my work,” says her grandson, Andrés Cardona, a photographer who has devoted much of his career to covering violence and the legacy of the 57-year armed conflict in his country.

“My grandma wanted to talk all the time,” he recalls. But that changed when she became ill last August 2019. “My family said she was ok, but when I asked them to pass [her the phone], we spoke for less than a minute, and she said ‘I am very, very tired and I don’t want to speak anymore’. She handed the phone to someone else.”