A photographer navigates the loss of a loved one through his images

Cardona left Bogotá, where he lives, in a nervous rush. When he arrived, he and Vargas did what they had done countless times before: he massaged her feet while they swapped memories. During these moments, they often related the same stories: the death of Cardona’s parents, histories of estrangement, disappearances and flight during a war that has displaced over 8 million Colombians since 1985. But this time, something was off. “[Maria] was talking nonsense. She didn’t remember well the events that she had told me before and that I had already documented,” says Cardona.
Vargas was admitted to a hospital in Florencia, the province’s capital, which marked the first of many trips from one medical centre to another. “By the time she was put in [isolation], she couldn’t breathe or speak anymore,” remembers Cardona. He had been shooting photos the whole time, and began taking pictures of his grandmother from outside the unit where she stayed; no one was allowed inside.