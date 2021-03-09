Picture This: Memory

We are in the second lockdown now but at Tier 2, and I decide to go back to boxing at Peacock Gym in Canning Town, East London. I have been training here for 15 years with my coach Andre Olley.
When I first came to the gym in 2005 on a Saturday morning , the group of Amateurs there took me under their wing. I still remember Shyyan, Alex , Kofi , Chris, John and numerous others all making sure I was ok.
As Andre trained me over the years I found myself sparring with this group and more, on Saturday mornings, sometimes in the week. I grew older and new fighters came, I learnt to box, but more than that I had a place of solitude away from photography and day to day life.
The Peacock Gym is very special, it is a family. Most people know each other or at the very least acknowledge each other’s presence when you become a regular. My kids grew up there, I would leave them in reception sometimes whilst I trained, the locals would watch over them. Sometimes I would sit and have breakfast, the wonderful Karen and Lynn would rustle up scrambled eggs on toast.
I have been marked physically and psychologically by this place, it is in my very being and has my heart. I am protective of it. I cherish the memory of the friendships that have endured here, the smell as you walk in sets off those memories from years past. I am at peace.
The gym is no more, within a year it may not even exist physically in its location. There is but a shell now – the rings remain as do the punching bags and a few exercise machines. All else is gone.
“Everything dies baby that’s a fact, maybe everything that dies someday comes back………” Atlantic City – Bruce Springsteen
kalpeshlathigra.com