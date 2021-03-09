Picture This: Memory

What is your earliest memory? Does it change, or stay the same? Do they move, or are they still? Memory is subjective, a constant rewriting. It makes us who we are, keeping us grounded in the past while also allowing us to grow. To remember is not only the process of looking back, but the knowledge that there is something to look back to. There are memories that are individual and those collective. With storytelling, we can convert personal memories into a shared experience. Through the recollections of others, we are able to connect to places otherwise unknown. Memory can act in this universal way, while remaining deeply individual, a place to store a secret or a lie, a record of the people we once were. Those visions can become corrupted, with or without intention.

The self may exist in memory, but it’s not the same person present today. Memory is an evolutionary tool allowing us to not make the same mistakes again, it helps us move forward. But as we look towards a new year, and back at what has come before, what will we remember and what will we forget?

We asked six photographers to respond to the theme of vulnerability with image and text. Below, Aaron Schuman, Marton Perlaki, Cary Fagan, Tami Aftab, Kalpesh Lathigra, M’hammed Kilito present their responses.

