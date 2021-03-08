My Camera and Me: Alys Tomlinson

Aside from the camera itself, there are a few accessories that are absolutely necessary when you’re working with large format. You need a loop, so that you could look through onto the ground glass and focus. You need a cloth to put over your head to focus, as well as a light meter, and the plate to put the film in. You have to pre-load all the film in total darkness, I use a pop-up loading tent. I always have to guess in advance how many shots I might need, and I’ll never have more than five film holders loaded up, which each take two sheets of film.