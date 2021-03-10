Highlights from the 2021 World Press Photo nominees

The Transition: Ignat, by Oleg Ponomarev, Russia

Nominated for Story of the Year

Ignat was bullied throughout his childhood. When he was at school, a psychologist confronted him, following rumors that he spoke about himself using masculine pronouns. Ignat opened up to the psychologist about his identity – the first stranger he confided in – but asked that they keep it a secret. The whole school found out, and the bullying intensified.

In Russia, transgender people face many challenges when accessing their economic, social, and cultural rights, as their gender is not legally recognised. An amendment to the Russian constitution, made in July 2020, specifies that marriage is a union between a man and a woman. Previously, under Russian law, transgender people were able to change their legal gender, but the ammendment now states that a person’s gender cannot be changed, outlawing marriage with a transgender person. This results in transgender people having no access to transition-related healthcare services, or offical support against discrimination.