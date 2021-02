One such place is Open Eye Gallery, founded in 1977, and situated on Liverpool Waterfront. Its director, Sarah Fisher, says that the last year “has highlighted what really matters to people,” with community among the top priorities. Appreciating the support the photography-focused space received from locals during the pandemic means, “We became better at listening and co-authoring culture that is deeply valued,” Fisher says.

There is also Impressions Gallery, established in 1972 in Bradford and one of the country’s first photography galleries. As a leading UK arts organisation it forms “an important part of the infrastructure around contemporary British culture,” writes artist Sunil Gupta, who exhibited there for the first time in 1990. In the last decade, 43 of the 79 artists showing work at Impressions have been BAME, while their small team of eight staff includes two who identify as such. Anne McNeill, director, emphasises the fact that it’s been left up to the small regional galleries to do important work on diversity and class. “It’s always been part of what we do,” McNeill explains. “We’re in Bradford, and our programme has to reflect where we are and who we are, otherwise why would anyone think we’re relevant?” Around 40 per cent of Impressions Gallery’s current audience identify as BAME. “You need to have a strategic plan about how to treat staff at all levels; diversity and inclusivity has to be part of everything you do: programming, marketing, trustees, staff. “We don’t want to go back to ‘normal’ because that wasn’t good enough,” she adds. “I hope this pandemic has given institutions pause-for-thought, and that they act on it and don’t just put out knee-jerk, rhetorical statements. You’ve got to believe in it.”