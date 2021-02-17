Picture This: Genesis

In 2020, I locked myself away from the world, I found refuge in the forest. Away from the concrete of Singapore, I learned to take in and treasure everything that surrounded me. Having lived next to a nature reserve all my life, I took the forest for granted.

Covid-19 has eliminated the past constructs of the workspace, and has brought about new perspectives on the way we deal with the world.

I’ve been thinking: What good are empty skyscrapers?

Right now, two forests in Singapore, the Clementi and Dover forests, are under threat. Shiny buildings will take their place, the kind that you see in your head when someone mentions Singapore. The environmental impact will include the loss of habitat for locally endangered animals like the blue-crowned hanging parrot and the Asiatic soft-shell turtle.

Returning to where we began will be a journey that will take our entire lives. To level the forest and build “eco-towns” will never be the solution. The genesis of our existence began with nature and will end in nature. Perhaps this extraordinary time was everything we needed to begin looking within and truly understand what matters most.

