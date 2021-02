Ireland is keenly aware of the fact that the photography industry today can feel saturated and competitive. “We’re bombarded with imagery now because of social media,” she says. How can a photographer differentiate themselves? “I think something has to strike a chord in you,” says Ireland. “It really is about the artist having a distinctive voice. Normally it’s when there’s real meaning behind the subject for the photographer. It’s authenticity. That’s the work that speaks the loudest to me.”

On that basis, she explains that a photographer just starting out shouldn’t necessarily rush to show work. Time spent patiently developing a confident voice is essential, as is making sure your portfolio and website are coherent. “A lot of the time the work can be a bit all over the place, there isn’t a common thread through it,” says Ireland. “It’s much better to have a stronger, cohesive portfolio of work when you’re about to show people, even if it’s in its infancy.”

Staff at East regularly meet with early-stage artists whose work intrigues them, whether they were discovered, or if the artist has reached out themselves. “It’s nice to start to be on that journey with them,” says Ireland, “and give them advice and keep in touch. Often that develops over time”.

If they encounter a photographer who is ready for representation, they will set up a portfolio meeting and begin a more formal process. “One other way of meeting new talent is encouraging people to apply for the East mentorship. We get a huge amount of applications, and it’s a really nice way to see new talent,” she says.