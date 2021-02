Being Inbetween is an Impressions Gallery touring exhibition, on view until 24 April 2021. Curated by Anne McNeil, the exhibition – available virtually – is the most extensive exhibit of the project to date, featuring the portrait of Alice, which won BJP’s Portrait of Britain in 2017. Additionally, all 90 portraits are collected in a book by Bluecoat Press, launched at the exhibition’s opening.

Mendelsohn sought to empower the girls throughout the process, treating them as collaborators instead of subjects. “I wanted to give girls an opportunity to be who they are, and to be celebrated as they are.” Each sitter chose her own clothes and spoke freely about her hopes, ambitions, and fears. “I want to understand what they’re frightened of; what they love. It was an exploration,” the photographer explained. By centring the girls’ agency and individuality at every step, Mendelsohn hoped to disrupt the constant pressure to conform, change, and appease that many girls encounter at this age: “The fear that you had to be like everyone else, and that you couldn’t be individual.”