“I love Brent!” says Roy Mehta. “It’s an amazing place.” This isn’t something you hear often; in fact, you usually don’t hear much about Brent at all. A large, residential borough in north west London, it doesn’t have the cache of more fashionable districts and, though it’s inner-city, it’s not central either. When Mehta was based in Brent in the late 80s to early 90s, his friends would say he was deep in suburbia.

But if Brent is suburban, it’s anything but boring. It has the most diverse population in London (the most recent official census found that 149 languages were spoken in the borough), and is one of the most multicultural cities in Europe. In 1991, when Mehta was mid-way through his five-year project documenting the buzz of the area, 45 per cent of the population identified as minority ethnic, including 17.2 per cent Indian, 10.2 per cent Black Caribbean, and 9 per cent Irish.