The long days of Afghanistan’s midwives

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and America’s military drawdown, Afghanistan risks becoming a distant memory on the international agenda. Since 2001, international donor funding has led to crucial improvements in health access in Afghanistan. However, the amount of funding pledged by donors at the Afghanistan Conference in Geneva in November 2020 fell by three billion dollars compared to the previous four years. The drop could mean reduced funding for NGO-run hospitals and health programmes on the ground in an already overstretched healthcare system.
“It’s a pretty bleak future, particularly for hospitals and health facilities that are in rural areas, because all of their support comes from international donors,” Billing explains.
With reduced support from NGOs and international medical professionals, Afghan midwives and hospitals stand to suffer a further lack in equipment, medicine and financial support, while facing escalating violence and security concerns, with insurgent attacks targeting health facilities, maternity wards and midwives. On May 12, for instance, militants attacked a maternity ward at Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Kabul and killed 24 people, including 16 mothers, two newborns, and one midwife. More than 20 people, including babies, were injured. In the wake of the attack, Médecins Sans Frontières, which ran the maternity ward, decided to cease operations and withdraw from the hospital—leaving women in the area without emergency obstetric care. “International staff can leave the country, but Afghan midwives still feel that they have to go to work the next day because life goes on, this is their home and this is their job,” says Billing.
“I want people to know that these women are facing battles on so many fronts in Afghanistan from a lack of resources and equipment to a lack of security and now a pandemic. But they continue their work for their people. And they really want people outside of Afghanistan to know that they’re still working despite the difficulties of their situations, and they don’t want the international community to take their eyes off Afghanistan.”
The future of Afghanistan’s maternal healthcare is at the heart of Billing’s project. “If Afghan women can’t reach hospitals, then they will go back to giving birth at home. The danger of this is huge. For decades, the country has battled one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the world, particularly in rural areas. The country has only just managed to bring this number down by the increasing presence of midwives, and improving a mother’s and baby’s chance of survival with more women giving birth in a hospital,” Billing continues.
“Every midwife I spoke with feels very strongly that they must continue their work supporting Afghan women. Their patients need them and they are committed to helping their community because if they don’t, no one else will.”