The long days of Afghanistan’s midwives

“I was initially interested in tribal midwifery in Afghanistan,” Lynzy Billing explains. Billing is an investigative journalist and photographer, working between Afghanistan and Iraq. And her latest project follows Afghan midwives and explores the challenges they face. “In the provinces, many people still don’t have access to basic health clinics, nevermind well-equipped hospitals or health facilities,” she continues. “So they have a village elder or an older woman who assists with the births, and sometimes a midwife will travel out to them. I was really interested in the role of midwives working in hospitals and villages across Afghanistan.”

“In regard to documenting healthcare in the country, I feel that we most often see stories about the surgeons and doctors treating war wounds, which is a common role for doctors in Afghanistan, and of course, a vitally important one, but I wanted to also highlight the work of the country’s dedicated midwives who work around the clock to ensure the safety of women and babies, ” Billing continues. Only a small per cent of the photojournalists working in the country are women, and so access to maternity wards is not possible for most.

Billing travelled to six health facilities across Afghanistan over the past two years. The images, featured below, document the ICRC-supported maternity ward at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan. This is the busiest maternity ward in the country, delivering as many as 90 babies a day. “I was told by hospital staff and NGOs working in the area that the midwives wouldn’t talk to me because they are very conservative in Kandahar,” Billing explains. However, she was able to collaborate with the entire ward, spending days and nights interviewing midwives and patients, and documenting them at work.