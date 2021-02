Roussell wanted the audience’s journey through the exhibition at Arles to reflect both the architecture of Croisière, and the inclusive and stimulating atmosphere of the festival at large. “These kinds of spaces – ones that get away from white wall galleries – push you to draw out new connections between the photographs and reinvent the experience for the visitor,” she says. “The curating process often begins for me in the same way, with an idea and an ideal: what would this project look like if everything goes perfectly?” Subsequently, her design of the exhibition featured large and small format mounted prints hung upon blown-up versions of Liao’s pictures pasted onto the walls. It was a multilayered installation, in a multilayered space. “The audience reaction to the show was overwhelmingly positive, and it was really a joy to see people’s excitement,” she says warmly, adding that “an exhibition in Arles is an anchor, so it’s a reference point now for Liao as an emerging artist.”

Arles is always, Roussell describes, an all-consuming and immersive experience, where the seeds of ideas are sown, and lasting connections are made. In hers and Liao’s case, a meeting with Fotografiska at Arles in 2019 has now led to Liao’s first major museum solo exhibition, curated by Roussell, which will open at their New York venue in the spring. The exhibition is set to include more than 70 photographs alongside video and sculptural works that are showing together for the first time. Meanwhile, Roussell is looking forward to taking up a curatorial research residency at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, South Korea, once the Covid-19 pandemic permits it.