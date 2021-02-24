Joseph Rodríguez’s life in New York shaped the images he would go on to make

How did your childhood in 1960s South Brooklyn contribute to the development of your humanist documentary style?

I grew up with [the American actress] Donna Reed. I don’t know if you know you know who she was, but she was in this big television show in the 50s, black-and-white, the perfect white American family. That’s what I grew up with, and that’s not what I was living with. So the cinema became the escape hatch. I fell in love with the image.

Back in the 80s, when I was thinking about what I would do with photography, I was reading these poverty books. I was reading [James] Baldwin. I was reading things that were just opening up my mind. I wanted to say something that was to do with me. This is personal work for me. I really am true to my practice, my field work.

My psychology is, I guess, a street kind of psychology. That’s where my foundation comes from. [South Brooklyn] was the hard core Italian mafioso, these goombahs were always on the corner. People forget how much violence there was in New York back in the day. Not that I was going around stabbing people or hurting people, but when you grew up on the streets, you learned how to survive and navigate yourself out there.

People ask, “how did you [capture the images from LAPD 1994]? What did you want? I was ready for it, right? I had already been shot at in East Side Stories”. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen anybody pull out guns in front of you from three-feet-away; it ain’t no joke. But, I had already been mugged and on DeKalb Avenue and on South Oxford Place, with a .32 on my neck. I had already been stabbed in Brooklyn. This was all part of the foundation to be able to stand up and look at what was in front of me, right? I’ve seen death before. I mean, there was nothing I hadn’t experienced before.