Doing things her own way has been a core principle of Rothstein’s practice since she started shooting five years ago, after nearly two decades as an industry hairstylist. “Glamour wasn’t in at the time,” she says. “Everything was birkenstocks and socks. I remember as a hairdresser thinking, ‘If I have one more shoot where I have to do natural hair, I’m going to scream.’” Aesthetically inspired by her mum – who had been a model in the 80s, when it was “all dynasty and shoulder pads and eyeshadow” – Rothstein missed the fun and frivolousness of eras gone by. Editorially, she simply wasn’t prepared to compromise on what she wanted to shoot.

“I didn’t want to shoot for publications where they’d tell me I’d have to dile stuff down, or that lipstick was too much,” she says. Having changed careers relatively late in the game, she felt she had little time to waste. Starting out as a photographer would require significant investment of time and money into building a portfolio to sell herself anyway — so instead, she put that time and money into her own publication. Girls. Girls. Girls. was born in 2018, soon growing Rothstein’s profile as an editorial and commercial photographer exponentially.

“Nice” as it was, the astronomical reach was never expected, she says. “Suddenly, rather than something that was a bit more targeted towards people who like fashion and glamour and our aesthetic, it went out to the entire world.” And so managing criticism became part and parcel of the job. Considering whether women photographers and commissioners have a responsibility to try to redress the fraught history of women’s representation in the industry, Rothstein maintains that “female empowerment” is always key. But “women have the right to choose to be empowered however they like” — including dressing up and being sexy. For those who argue otherwise: “It’s just another double standard,” she says. “Another rule that’s put on us. You can’t win. Well, you can. Just do what you like.”

claire-rothstein.com