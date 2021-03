The photographer and educator invites us to the top floor of a disused building off Exeter’s high street, where he has transformed a former gym into a self-built camera, darkroom and studio

It is pitch black. We are standing inside Brendan Barry’s camera, and I can barely see my own hands. Unlike me, Barry is accustomed to moving around in the dark. He advances through it with ease, rolling and plunging giant sheets of paper through chemical-filled troughs. Blacked out with cardboard and gaffer tape, the camera-cum-darkroom occupies the entranceway of Barry’s studio on the third floor of a former gym, just off Exeter’s high street.

A large whiteboard stands in the centre of the room, facing a modest cardboard flap taped to the opposite wall. When lifted, it reveals a lens, which projects an image from the room on the other side. A faint smell of chemicals hangs in the air, along with the occasional buzz of traffic and calming electronic music that plays out of a set of speakers in the corner. “Sometimes I come here at night, to cut the paper to size,” says Barry. “I enjoy being in the dark. You hardly ever find yourself in it unless you’re going to sleep. It’s kind of nice.”

Barry flicks on the lights, tips one end of the rolled- up print into a plastic beaker, and walks it through the main studio room. We pass the subject of today’s image – a dried wildflower – and enter a room through a door labelled ‘Ladies shower room’. A blue hose dangles between one of the cubicles and a giant grey tray, around the size of a ping-pong table. Barry unrolls the 40×50” print, switches on the shower, and begins to rinse, unveiling his creation. “This is the moment I’m most excited about,” he beams. “Whenever I make something, there’s this crescendo. The moment this unrolls, that’s the best it’ll get.”