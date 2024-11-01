Juan Brenner: a ‘Mestizo’ at work in the Guatemalan Highlands

The self-taught photographer, who is also a founding member of Proyectos Ultravioleta in Guatemala City, takes heavy inspiration from various other photographers whose books he admires, “I have amassed quite a collection [of photo books] – it’s almost a problem, to be honest!” Through these books, Brenner says he absorbed as much as he could, learning from the paths taken by other photographers. “This was my way of materialising my ideas and honing my ability to communicate visually.”

His love of narrative photo books meant that Genesis was envisioned as a book long before he shot the first roll of film. He shot over 300 rolls of film and had 700 initial scans when he began editing. “Combined with personal challenges, it became difficult to move forward, so I had to set the project aside for almost a year,” Brenner tells me.

But he returned to the images and found his clarity in the idea of creating an “extensive archive … reflecting the chaotic and intricate socio-cultural dynamics of the highlands.” Genesis is structured into five distinct chapters; the first presents everyday life. The second; portraits of individuals “who inhabit the vibrant stage of the Guatemalan Highlands” says Brenner. The third chapter illustrates all things ‘bling’, and explores the Guatemalan love for metallic and shiny jewellery, as well as contemporary expressions in music, art, and fashion. The fourth chapter is an interrogation of how the urban landscape and “notions of progress” interact with nature and Guatemala’s mountain range.