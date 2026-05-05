Mila Rae Sarabhai’s windows on the world at KG+ Select

The extent to which the images can be seen in these works varies with the windowlight – Sarabhai’s work fades away on cloudy days, or burns into blankness when it’s very bright. Relinquishing control over her final output, she suggests a more holistic, less extractive approach to the world; embracing the illegible and invisible, she also refuses a scopic regime which favours the evidential, or even legible.

“I put my photographs through so many processes they’re unrecognisable, and that’s precisely the purpose,” she says. “It’s meant to make everything slightly off-kilter, to force the viewer to really try to decipher. There is a level of obscurity to it, a question of visibility and invisibility, of how much is too much, and how much is not enough. Because it’s not that I don’t want people to be able to decipher the work at all. It’s just that I want it to take some time.”

Sarabhai’s work is unprecious, in terms of both materials and her approach to her own images; a friend worried that her Windows installations could be mistaken for ‘just’ a sari or curtains, a concern that she found amusing. Saris were a symbol of resistance in India and there’s nothing wrong with curtains, she says, pointing out that there’s a long history of craft in India, of beautiful objects in the everyday. In fact when studying at London’s Slade for her BFA, she found object display curious in the old imperial capital; the V&A’s Great Mughals exhibition included spoons, daggers and clothes, she says, all of which were originally used, not isolated in museum vitrines. “The fact that something can be used doesn’t lessen its quality,” she notes.

Sarabhai was one of ten emerging artists in the KG+ Select in Kyoto; part of the Kyotographie International Photography Festival, the KG+ Select artists are selected by a jury, and given a budget to show their work in a central hub. Sarabhai exhibited her Windows installation, some etchings, and her small, handmade photobook, Salted Ground; including her evocative original images, and a text about the salt tax, this publication is also modest in size and materials.

“It can slip into your bag,” says Sarabhai, adding that she’s a keen reader. As with her installations, it warrants a slower pace and repeated visits, a publication to read and digest, not flick through and quickly consume.