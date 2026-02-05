Unmapping the image: Elsa Leydier distorts photography’s authority

For Leydier, the intersection of feminism, ecology and decolonisation is clear: everything “became so obvious” for her when she began exploring and analysing feminist discourses, “that we will never achieve a feminist world if we don’t live in an ecologist world, if we don’t fight against racism, and it was so clear why fighting for the right of only a few women, for only white women, will never work. We need to fight for the rights of all women.”

In her 2022 project Luto/a, Leydier documents the decimation of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a site near her former home that was razed for a shipping terminal. At first the images seem like postcards, saturated green, tropical abundance framed in gold. But these tropes are undercut by a series of aggressive interventions. Overlaid are official documents – permits that legalised the destruction – printed on the same kind of cheap white paper she once used for street postering for a feminist collective in Brazil. “I was shocked by how a simple PDF could be the door to destroy an entire ecosystem,” she says. “So I printed those documents, and I used them to partly obscure my own images. I wanted to show my complicity, because even as I mourn the forest, I know I’m a part of the system that is destroying it,” she says, referring to the problems of sustainability within art and photography.

The work is an elegy, but also a reckoning. The paper becomes both shroud and seedbed, the mourning (luto) transforming into a struggle (luta). It is this interplay between grief and resistance that defines much of Leydier’s practice – a deeply ecofeminist framework that refuses to separate environmental justice from social or racial justice. “It’s all connected, capitalism, patriarchy, racism, environmental destruction.” The saturated colours are a satirisation of Leydier’s own distanced lens, she adds. “I take codes from dominant imagery for my photographs of the forest. The images are very clichéd, they’re very stereotyped, the colours I use are fake because I really want to show in my work that my gaze is very situated,” she says.

In Les Marques (2020), Leydier brings these intersections into even sharper focus. Here, she turns her gaze to the female body and the commodification of both women and agriculture. Inspired by the work of ecofeminist scholar Vandana Shiva, the project involves planting heirloom seeds, illegal for sale in France, into glossy pages of women’s magazines. Over time the plants sprout, wither, tear through, and mould the pages, physically deforming the idealised images they cover. The aim is to challenge monoculture and the capitalist decimation of biodiversity, encouraged by agricultural corporations such as Monsanto, which has accelerated rapidly in the last few decades of industrial agriculture and ecological exploitation. “I wanted to give back unpredictability to these bodies,” Leydier says. “To lose control, to let nature intervene. Because control is the essence of both patriarchy and industrial agriculture.”