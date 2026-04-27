Ones to Watch 2025 – Kohei Maekawa

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists.

As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926, to be published this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Kohei Maekawa, as nominated by David O’Mara and Jörg Colberg.

While working the nightshift delivering pizzas by moped on the outskirts of Tokyo, Kohei Maekawa rode past a house with cat figurines plastered all over its entrance. Transfixed by this bizarre doorway, he returned after his shift to take a closer look. “I could only vaguely see the clutter, but when I used the strobe [flash], all the objects suddenly became visible,” he says. “That realisation – of how artificial light could reveal unexpected details – was a turning point.”

The deeper he looked, the more he noticed; similarly unconventional houses scattered throughout his delivery area, windows plastered with cryptic messages, roofs covered in empty water bottles, and broken cars filled with trash almost like still-life studies. On several occasions, he delivered pizzas to the homeowners. “You might assume these people are eccentric, or even dangerous, but they’re usually just regular folks living everyday lives,” says Maekawa. “Their houses might seem bizarre, but their personalities aren’t necessarily unusual.”