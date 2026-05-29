Ones to Watch 2025 – Atefe Moeini

Since arriving in the US, Moeini’s work has taken on new layers. “In Iran, after the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, I found myself not being able to make pictures anymore,” she says. “Before that it was also hard, but after that I became very conscious of it.” Working within domestic spaces and photographing friends behind closed doors became a form of resistance. Now in the US, she is exploring this new freedom – albeit one with its own complications. “Here I’m more free in a way… but it’s also a new landscape for me. I still have to find the things that I like.”

Moeini is currently focused on making portraits of Iranian-Americans in Los Angeles, but in the meantime, her camera is turning inward, exploring personal space and memory. “I’m photographing my friends, and I’m also making self-portraits, photographing objects I brought from Iran,” she says of the fabrics, school uniforms, and state-issued propaganda materials created for children which she brought with her to the US and engages with directly in her work.

An interest in touch, care and physicality runs through Moeini’s work. “I’m interested in gestures of solidarity and togetherness,” she explains, referencing a powerful image of three women embracing, two of them with their faces shrouded. In another photograph, a woman walks on a treadmill in an underground gym. “For a long time, I didn’t feel safe to photograph in public. I thought, maybe I should photograph only in domestic spaces,” Moeini says. “And using flash as an artificial light, I kind of combined these two words: artificial freedom. The freedom that I was feeling wasn’t real.”

“Atefe’s work reminds us to look at the hidden stories that might have been forgotten. She tells these stories with honesty, care and a deep sense of collaboration. Her vision reveals the truths that often remain unseen,” says the artist and educator Amak Mahmoodian, who nominated Moeini for Ones to Watch.

Moeini’s practice resists resolution or closure. “My work is more like theatre in that it’s live, and every day changes,” she says. These days, she is working on a new project combining archival materials with photography to explore intergenerational memory in Iranian families.

@atefemoein

This is an updated version of the article from BJP issue 7922, which contained inaccuracies we are happy to correct. BJP apologises for any confusion caused.