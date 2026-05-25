Ones to Watch 2025 – Özge Sebzeci

Sebzeci went on to intern at a photo agency, but it did not last long. “I’m not a fast-paced photographer,” she admits. “I don’t like photographing people if I don’t know their name or their story.” Instead, she worked as a fixer for foreign journalists, learning from them while building connections. Through these formative years, she developed the femicide project, as well as another major long-term body of work, I Am Beautiful but My Destiny…, focusing on young Syrian girls. Turkey has the world’s largest refugee population, and the vast majority are Syrian; in difficult circumstances, many girls are forced into early marriages to secure stability for their families.

“The women have almost no support,” says Sebzeci. Her images of them are made with a medium format camera, and intentionally obscure their faces in an act of care and protection. “I wanted to respect their boundaries,” she says. “They’ve been through so much – fleeing war, arriving in Turkey without speaking the language.” The deep conservatism of these communities also imposes strict limitations on their autonomy. “There are many things they simply cannot do,” she adds.

Building connections is at the core of Sebzeci’s practice; she never photographs someone without getting to know them first. “I’m interested in people’s stories,” she says. “I’m there as a journalist, but I also try to form a relationship – a long-term one.” Trust, she believes, is what makes a photograph truly powerful. “They forget about the camera after some time, and I feel like I’m able to witness them actually in their own world, living their own life.”

Sebzeci sees both of her projects as ongoing, because the issues she documents have not ended. “Right now, it feels like things are going in the opposite direction,” she says. “The number of femicides remains the same or is even increasing.” Some of the Syrian girls she photographed may return home this year. If they do, Sebzeci hopes to travel with them. “Syria’s situation is incredibly complex, so I don’t know how some of them will manage to return. But I’m still in touch with them, and if they go back, I’ll try to continue to follow their journey.”

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