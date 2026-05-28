Ones to Watch 2025 – William Lakin

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors and artists.

Here we look at William Lakin, who was nominated as part of the 2025 cohort by the photographer and educator Kalpesh Lathigra.

William Lakin grew up in a small town in rural Bedfordshire; disenchanted by school, he left for college in Stevenage, where he chose to study photography almost by accident. He is now studying for a practice-based PhD in the medium at London College of Communication, by way of an MA in photography at Middlesex University, where he also taught until recently. “Previously I wouldn’t have considered myself ‘arty’, and I wasn’t aware of many photographers,” he reflects. “Then I was introduced to Joel Sternfeld and found his work amazing, a different type of photography than I had ever seen before.”

Lakin’s work was initially portrait-centred, but gradually he felt “more uncomfortable with representing people” and became interested in depicting concepts and ideas. His early series, Alternative Facts, is a quiet look at London made from 2015–17, before and after the UK’s Brexit referendum. The title comes from an infamous statement by US Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, but for Lakin it also sums up his unease about that vote. More precisely, it sums up his unease that Londoners found the decision to leave the EU so surprising, when to others it must have been obvious. Realising the capital was in a bubble was “sobering”, he says.