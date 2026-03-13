AIPAD’s The Photography Show returns with a new emphasis on Latin America

“Every year presents new opportunities, and new challenges,” Johnson says. “For the 45th edition of The Photography Show we are premiering a new sector called Focal Point. These single-artist presentations provide galleries with the opportunity to showcase highly specific and intimate projects in a new setting.” Conceived as a dynamic layout within the Armory, Focal Point underscores AIPAD’s commitment to supporting both established voices and the next generation of galleries and photographers, demonstrating how artists have historically expanded our understanding of what photography is and how contemporary practitioners continue to show us what it can become.

The setting itself remains integral to the experience. “Photography belongs in the grandest spaces and the convergence of cutting edge photography with the historic architecture of the building is not to be missed,” Johnson reflects. “I love the juxtaposition of our bright and fresh layout with the more traditional setting. It is truly a pleasure, and an honour, to be able to work within the Tiffany-designed Veterans Room and to bring photography and our design partners into this icon of New York architecture and make it our own, if only for a few days.” The Armory’s grandeur underscores a broader point: photography is not ancillary to art history; it is central to it.

The 2026 edition also reflects a shifting landscape within the market. Over a third of participating exhibitors are women-led, founded, or both, signalling a meaningful move toward greater female-led gallery representation at the highest level of the field. At the same time, the fair’s global scope continues to expand, with new galleries arriving from cities including Seoul, Taiwan, and Copenhagen. Latin American photography, in particular, commands significant attention this year, reflecting both the strength of member gallery programs and the cultural and market leadership of the region.

“The curatorial decision, as always, comes from our Member Galleries and the deep programs they present,” Johnson explains. “The importance of Latin America cannot be overstated, both as a market and cultural leader. The current climate makes visibility vital, and the galleries showcasing Latin American photographers are situated globally, from Buenos Aires to Santa Fe to Paris. This isn’t a trend; many of the photographers have been working for decades, and their work has been instrumental in the greater understanding of the region.” With growing tensions and attacks on the sovereignty of Latin Americans domestically and abroad, the decision to emphasise these galleries is not only responsible but essential.