In Florida Boys, Josh Aronson finds magic in the encounter between young men and nature

Travelling Florida with his sitters, the photographer builds Arcadian portraits that recast masculinity as fluid, gentle and communal

The staged portraits Miami-based Canadian photographer Josh Aronson makes of young men among Florida’s wetlands, shorelines and subtropical plants hover between reality and reverie. Collectively titled Florida Boys, these ethereal vignettes – figures at rest, at play or lost in thought – are hard to place geographically. But their intimate emotional register carries a strange sense of familiarity: look closely, and you could even catch a glimpse of yourself, of your story, in the people and places they depict.

Six years have passed since my last interview with Aronson when we meet over video call. In the meantime, he has contributed to FT Weekend Magazine, The Paris Review and The New York Times, lent his eye to cinema colossi A24 and Netflix and earned multiple accolades, including a first place in LensCulture’s 2025 Critics’ Choice Award. Aronson’s work has appeared in solo and group exhibitions across public and institutional venues in the US, reflecting the sharpening of his focus.

Back in 2020, when we first connected, he had just self-published his debut zine, Tropicana. The project remedied the violence-laden mythology of the “Florida Man” stereotype by showing joyful moments in the life of local youth through tenderness and openness rather than spectacle, and is now available to view at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.