In the Bag: Rory Langdon-Down

Then Covid hit and the film work dried up, and by New Year’s Eve 2020, after months at home, he was crawling up the walls. He decided to give himself a brief, to pick up a stills camera and make a portrait of a different person, every day, for a year. He had no grand ambitions for the project, but soon it became something else – an apprenticeship in human encounters. Approaching strangers, he learned what it means to ask for a picture without centring the camera; if someone declined, he often stayed to chat anyway. “Engagement is there first,” he says.

By the end of that year the project had gathered momentum; Langdon- Down self-published a book, The Guardian ran a photo story on it, and something interesting started to happen. “People saw me as a photographer for the first time… before I was even offering myself as one!” he says. It is easy to see why. Portraits made in the street, scenes that feel discovered rather than staged, Langdon-Down’s impulse was “always to be drawn to people”. And while he is alert to the darker currents of society, he says his signature style is the “sense of joy” in so many of his pictures. His positivity and work ethic are part of his DNA, and they seep into his photography.