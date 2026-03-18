Mosaic Rooms reopens with Bouchra Khalili’s first public UK solo show

“I did not select these stories,” she says. “I have carried them within me for many years – even before becoming an artist. I sometimes wonder whether I did not become an artist precisely to find the forms through which to tell them. Selection is in some ways contrary to my method: I do not select the stories – they are there, they exist, and I have inherited them.”

This philosophy extends to the performers who appear in her work. Khalili frequently collaborates with non-professional participants whose own experiences intersect with the histories she explores.

“What matters is their interest in the project and the way they invest in it with their own history and subjectivity,” she explains. “If there is any selection, it occurs rather in the making of artistic and narrative strategies that shape the modes of production and transmission of stories, memories, narratives, images, and sounds.”

In The Circle, two young protagonists – Lucas and Mia – investigate the history of the MTA and its theatre groups while simultaneously performing their own relationship to that past. Both belong to the generation of grandchildren of immigrants connected to the movement. As they follow the traces of the story, their roles shift from investigators to collective narrators. Another figure in the exhibition, storyteller Mohsin Touil from Marrakesh, appears in The Public Storyteller, drawing on the oral traditions of storytelling that remain central across North Africa and the Arab world.

“Mohsin, as a storyteller embodies what the tradition of storytelling carries: summoning the voices of the ancestors to speak in public, in the present-time, so as to picture a potential collective future,” Khalili says. Film is central to the exhibition, but Khalili emphasises that what truly structures her work is not the medium itself but the process of editing and arrangement. “Beyond film as a medium, it is above all the notion of montage that is central to my practice – more specifically montage as a gesture that produces ‘constellations,’” she says.