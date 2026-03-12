In the Studio with Harit Srikhao

On residency in London, the Thai photographer is making work that connects, using the camera to reframe the world and personal experience

Harit Srikhao has lived in Europe before. “I found it hard to tell a good story,” he recalls. “Every artist has very few stories that they want to tell in their life. I think I have just two or three.” Born in Bangkok, the photographer and artist is on residency in London as we speak, living and working in an 18th-century townhouse in Bloomsbury. Above us, skylights open onto vast plane trees, still holding onto the last of their summer green. “My stories are linked with my hometown,” he says. “Thailand, where I grew up; my childhood and my family; my desire and my trauma. I’ve found that it’s very hard for me to create new content in a new country.”

Srikhao is the inaugural artist to be hosted by YDP, a project space in Bedford Square for Asian and Asian-diasporic contemporary art and artists. When I visit, the building has the echoing feeling of a place still coming together; some rooms lie open and empty, awaiting their use; it smells of new wood, and I can hear hammers and drills. But then, as I am led through to the back, artwork suddenly emerges, and the bright, open studio space Srikhao is temporarily calling home.

Residencies present a challenge as much as an opportunity, requiring artists to quickly adapt to new environments, climates and time zones, at the same time as thinking about the work. The timeframes are also a test – particularly for Srikhao, who usually works on projects for a year or two. Here there is an expectation of progress in 12 weeks. But one month in and he is finding his way, the walls pasted with drawings and sketches, glossy prints pinned to the shelving unit. “Everyone has to find a way to claim the space,” he reflects.

It is a brisk autumn day, and I am conscious that London must be cold and grey compared to the brightness and humidity of Bangkok. Srikhao agrees. “Good sweets though,” he smiles, offering me a square from a bar of chocolate. “Of course, the good part of being abroad is that you talk with different people, from different cultures,” he adds. “You can look at the work from another perspective. And then you can see that these new people are connected by the same strings that connect every human.”