Kalpesh Lathigra’s The Lives We Dream in Passing

Born and brought up in the UK but returning to his parents’ homeland to make and show new work, Kalpesh Lathigra sidesteps the ‘diaspora dialogue’, says curator Veeranganakumari Solanki

Kalpesh Lathigra was born and brought up in East London, and still lives in the area now; his family is originally from Gujarat, West India, and in his large solo show, The Lives We Dream In Passing, which is now on show in Mumbai, he explores his relationship with India via three separate bodies of work – Memoire Temporelle, The Indian Photo Studio, and Junagadh.

Shot in Mumbai over three years, Memoire Temporelle explores a life that could have been, had his family not migrated; The Indian Photo Studio is a set of identity shots Lathigra found in a street market in Mumbai, then later realised had been made by Gujaratis. In Junagadh he returned to his father’s hometown, exploring streets his dad knew growing up but embracing his position as a Non Resident Indian – a commonly-used phrase in India which describes those who have moved, or were born, elsewhere.

“It’s very easy to fall into the diaspora dialogue, but Kal has very consciously worked on not being in that space,” says Veeranganakumari Solanki, who curated the exhibition at NCPA Mumbai. “That doesn’t mean he has completely gone in the other direction of saying ‘No, I don’t understand what I’m doing’, or ‘I don’t want to be this insider/outsider’. Instead he has embraced where he is at, and developed his own language.”