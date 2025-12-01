Bodleian Catalysts Commission: Leia Morrison

“It’s unusual for me to have chosen something where I’m not smiling, and it’s unusual for someone to have captured it,” Lambe says. “But I recognise that face, that particular look I sometimes have. It says something about being understated, just doing what you do, and that’s certainly part of me. For me the location also speaks to that because, while it’s a beautiful old staircase, you don’t get a sense of the grandeur in the image. It seems more about getting on with it [behind the scenes].”

Capturing group portraits is always challenging but Morrison took the same collaborative approach with REACH and GLAM. Professor Katrina Charles, Dr Sonia Ferdous Hoque, and Professor Rob Hope, three individuals from the larger REACH team, were keen to be pictured outside the Sheldonian Theatre because it’s used for conferences and events, and speaks to the collaborative nature of their work; the seven members of the GLAM team – Susan Griffiths, Jumana Hokan, Hayleigh Jutson, Helen Pooley, Miranda Millward, Beth McDougall and Tegan Bennett – were photographed within one of Oxford’s gardens because these spaces are integral to their programming.

“They must do their work so well because all the gardens were busy!” laughs Morrison. “But we managed to find a quiet spot in Christ Church Memorial Gardens. When they started to arrive I immediately knew who they were, because they were all so lovely and warm. They were so obviously people whose work was about making others feel included.”