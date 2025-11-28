Keeping in close Proximity with Stephen McCoy’s very personal work

T estament to staying true to one’s roots, Stephen McCoy’s Proximity is on show at the Martin Parr Foundation until 21 December

In 1970, Stephen McCoy’s family bought an empty plot of land. His parents had started married life in a small terraced house in Liverpool, but had expanded their set up over time as McCoy senior, Charles, was promoted at work. But Charles dreamt of building his own home, and the plot, on a housing estate in Ainsdale, near Southport, was his chance. “He wanted to do things for himself, and he was very capable,” McCoy remembers, adding that Charles did all the design, carpentry, plumbing and electrics himself.

Photographs of the house appear in McCoy’s exhibition, Proximity, at the Martin Parr Foundation. McCoy’s retrospective comprises multiple bodies of work from over four decades, including early images shot on skittish 35mm, and photographs on the slower 5×4 he favoured for most of his career. But constant throughout is his fascination for the ways we inhabit and imprint ourselves on our spaces, from the private habitats of home to ever-changing cityscapes.

Personal Space (1980–1984) is a study of domestic scenes in McCoy’s Ainsdale home and friends’ and neighbours’ living spaces. A witty take on the family snapshot “inspired by the idea of things going wrong, chopping off people’s heads and things like that”, it became an exploration of composition, form, and “the different ways an image can be structured”. Personal Space also laid the foundations for a practice rooted in deep connections to people and places. One photograph from the series looks down on McCoy’s father’s bald head, his mother’s stockinged foot cutting across the frame.

“She’d tied a knot in her tights because she’d got a ladder,” he explains. “Those tiny details are so important. And they can be missed if you don’t photograph them and don’t preserve them, they’ll be lost forever.”