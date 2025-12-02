What is girlhood? This exhibition seeks the answer

GIRLS: On Boredom, Rebellion and Being In-Between gathers decades of images, memories, from Jim Britt’s iconic Sisters to contemporary reflections on the rituals of growing up

First published in People magazine in 1984 – later resurfacing in a Comme des Garçons campaign for AW88 – Jim Britt’s Sisters is a brilliant display of girlhood. Shot at the photographer’s home in Los Angeles in 1976, his daughters Melendy (Mimi) and Jody radiate with a specific type of joy that befits their near adolescence; they wear bright, laughing smiles that show off their braces, and correlating moon and rainbow jewellery around their necks. “It was for fun,” shares Britt, “I had no agenda other than that, but these photos seem to have since touched so many people.” In 2018 the extended series was published as a book (accompanied by a double-sided poster), while more recently Sisters has been adopted by MoMu in Antwerp, where a picture of the girls playfully sticking their tongues out at one another announces the exhibition, GIRLS: On Boredom, Rebellion, and Being In-Between.

Curated by Elisa De Wyngaert, GIRLS is a tenderly articulated survey of the ways girlhood has and continues to be interpreted – both as a way of seeing and as a vehicle for shaping visual culture – exploring in particular how the realms of fashion, art, film and photography have considered, applied, and sometimes interrogated, ideas typically consistent with the aesthetic language of girlhood. Works by Simone Rocha, Alice Neel, Molly Goddard and Frida Orupabo feature, circumnavigating three core bedroom installations (the first with costumes from Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides, the latter two collaborations with Jenny Fax and Chopova Lowena); Claire Marie Healy, additionally, has curated ‘Girls in Film’, a montage of clips that examine how clothing operates in cinema as a means of self-expression.

“For many women artists and designers, adolescence has always been central to their work and continues to shape how they see and understand the world. And photography, because of its immediacy, can capture a sense of intimacy and awkwardness – that mix of playfulness, spontaneity, and self-awareness – in a way that slower media can’t,” offers De Wyngaert in an email. “I wanted then, to include photographers from different generations who have shaped how girlhood is portrayed. Nuanced and unique visions of girlhood; work that never treats girls as objects but approaches them with respect, often co-created or shaped by the teenager’s personal boundaries and agency.”