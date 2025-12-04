Bodleian Catalysts Commission: Alys Tomlinson

The sitters themselves also reflected on their experience of the commission, and Tomlinson’s working style: “I usually say that I hate having my picture taken, but this was a really enjoyable experience,” says Anne Davies, a Professor of Law and Public Policy and a professorial fellow of Brasenose. “Tomlinson works with an old-fashioned large plate camera so the camera itself is a thing of beauty and it was fascinating to watch her process and all the different things she has to take into account – lighting, random gusts of wind and so on. I also had to stand still for quite a long time for each picture so it was quite a meditative experience.”

Professor Davies is paired with an image of a carving of personified charity and justice, “and that’s a good reflection of my work as a legal scholar,” she says. “One of my main areas of interest is employment law, and my work is driven by a concern for the dignity of working people – ensuring that they are treated fairly and, where that doesn’t happen, that they have access to redress. I struggle to come up with visual representations of my work but I think Tomlinson has chosen really well.”

For Tomlinson, it was a privilege to have access to quieter areas of the university, which often remain hidden from public view. “I was keen for the portraits to be different from typical academic headshots,” she reflects. “It was important that the images expressed something unique about each person.”