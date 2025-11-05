All aboard! Legendary hotel and trains company Belmond supports new photography

As Champenois points out, Belmond has other photo-related activities. It publishes an annual in-house print magazine, Mondes, which champions travel photography as well as articles exploring Belmond’s slow-luxury ethos in a more editorial way than is possible in other brand channels. Belmond has also teamed up with cult Spanish magazine Apartamento to create a series of biannual cookbooks, titled Recipes and Wanderings, and publishes books with Assouline “more focussed on the history and heritage of our hotels”. Mondo, launched in 2024, is a newsletter pitched as Mondes’ digital sibling, while online Belmond Stories features selected articles from all of Belmond’s activities. In 2024 Belmond presented L’Observatoire carriage on its Venice Simplon-Orient-Express at the Venice Biennale, meanwhile, designed by artist and image-maker JR.

It is all part of a wider interest in communicating via cultural projects rather than ads or campaigns, a desire to speak about Belmond in terms of experiences rather than products. In this, Belmond is aligned with wider shifts in the luxury market, some of which have come from its stablemates; in 2018 the company was acquired by LVMH, the firm behind fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, and Champagne-makers such as Moët and Ruinart, which all have long histories in art patronage. The Dior Photography and Visual Arts Award for Young Talents goes on show at LUMA during Les Rencontres d’Arles, for example, while the Prix Maison Ruinart for emerging photographers is announced every year at Paris Photo.

“LVMH has 76 brands across the world, Belmond is one of the more recent acquisitions and one of the first lifestyle and travel brands,” reflects Champenois. “Previously LVMH was more focused on fashion and beauty, and alcohol, and I think everything started with fashion. When you work with fashion designers they have a very cultural approach – fashion designers are like artists, they work across many different fields. So culture has always been there, but it is true it has accelerated as a communication factor. For us it’s a way to convey something different to our guests, something that can be more personal. It’s a way to express our creativity and go beyond expected marketing.

“All the categories blend for people when they are travelling, they want to discover the local community, the artistic scene, the nature, all the terroirs,” he continues. “So I’m very interested in portraying destinations not only through our properties, but also what’s happening around them. Photography is the best way to capture that, to show all the experiences you can have when travelling with us. But it’s not direct marketing. It’s more about supporting art and culture to engage with communities and audiences.”