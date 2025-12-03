Bodleian Catalysts Commission: Francis Augusto

The second artist of the Bodleian Catalyst Commission, Francis Augusto brings his observational approach to create portraits that explore themes of representation and the spaces that spark change

“We have hundreds of historic portraits of great figures in the history of the University and the Library – mostly men but there are women there too. I don’t want to see them taken down from our walls, but to have the range of sitters, and the medium of portraiture, widened to embrace people who are change-makers in the University, and who make a real positive difference.”

This insight underpins the Catalysts Commission from British Journal of Photography and the Bodleian Libraries, in which three photographers have created new portraits of individuals at the University to be entered intothe Libraries’ permanent collection. Ovenden adds that it’s important for the millions of researchers and students who come to the library each year to be able to reflect on the past and present through the faces of the people on its walls, and his wider aims resonated deeply with Francis Augusto, one of the photographers who took part in Catalysts.

Originally trained as a sociologist and employed as a youth worker before taking up image-making, Augusto has a special interest in diversity, and on how social capital – or the lack of it – impacts lives. He also has first hand experience of some of the issues, having moved from Angola to the UK as a refugee when just a child.

“I’m interested in how people become who they are, how they attach meanings to things in themselves,” says Augusto. “But I was also interested in who historically would be represented in places such as Bodleian, the individuals being pictured and the artists commissioned to picture them. For me, it was about asking ‘Can I be in that space?’ and ‘What would it look like if somebody like me is part of their permanent collection?’”