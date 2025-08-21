The heart of the matter: Carrie Mae Weems on show at Gallerie d’Italia

Carrie Mae Weems is an iconic figure and yet, argues a new retrospective in Turin, there is still much more to say about the universality and magic of her extensive body of work

Carrie Mae Weems is a monumental figure in contemporary art. The lens-based “oracle” has coursed a practice spanning four decades, countless exhibitions and unparalleled influence. When Black photographers speak about early inspirations, Weems is often up there with Roy DeCarava, Ernest Cole and Gordon Parks. In many ways she needs no introduction, but happily, Weems is receiving her just rewards while she is still making. Weems looks into our collective histories and constructions of gender, race, family, nationality; her works are counter-hegemonic responses, new ways of seeing and living. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the influential Kitchen Table series.

“Carrie has a heart of gold,” Sarah Meister, executive director of Aperture and former MoMA curator, tells me. “What hasn’t been said about Carrie Mae Weems?” In just over the last decade, Weems has showcased retrospectives at the Guggenheim, Barbican, Frist Art Museum, and Wuerttemberg Art Association Stuttgart. Yet, Meister argues there is more to be said, more to uncover – new ways of seeing to be unlocked. The resulting exhibition, part of the second Exposed photography festival in Turin, is an attempt at an answer. In Italy, Meister reaches for new gems, bringing concepts to the surface that have perhaps been relegated, forgotten, or unprioritised in the past. The title gets right to it: Carrie Mae Weems: The Heart of the Matter.

Everyone is welcome in Weems’ work; her photography feels like the blues, like jazz. She riffs on the world she finds herself within, marking undeniable signs and symbols which evidence hypocrisy, injustice, violence, family and love. Her work is theatrical, the artist centre stage as we all look on from different seats. No two onlookers see the same thing, yet the universality of her practice makes it impossible to look away. Meister, a “recovering curator”, wanted to produce an exhibition and book of “lasting value”, something that stakes a claim in Weems’ expansive – though still not expansive enough – canon.