Uncivilized Collective’s inaugrual publication explores the plurality of the Muslim experience

UMMAH: Divine Oneness, Worship Plurality brings together 50 contributors whose work speaks to spiritual intimacy, exile, resistance, memory, and belonging

After 07 October 2023, artists Amine Bejaoui and Kmar Douagi found themselves “suffocated by the silence, complicity, and even hostility” against Muslims within the Western art world, “particularly in Paris, where we were based. Institutions and collectives either ignored or actively opposed solidarity with Palestine, leaving us feeling isolated and deeply disillusioned,” they tell me. They felt there was no space where they could express their grief, anger, and politics authentically without having to dilute our identity or “compromise [their values] for visibility.”

From these feelings and experiences, Uncivilized Collective was born. The collective is rooted in decolonial, communal, and spiritual practices from publishing and workshops to exhibitions, created by and for the peoples and minorities of the Global South. It is, in Bejaoui’s and Douagi’s words, a space that “embraces the complexity of our realities and refuses to conform to Western expectations of what “civilised” art or activism should look like.”

The collective’s inaugural publication is now on its way; UMMAH: Divine Oneness, Worship Plurality is a book chronicling the multiplicity of the Islamic experience. It features photography, writing and artwork from across the Muslim world from 50 contributors.