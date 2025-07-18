Wellcome Photography Prize 2025: Images that explore health, science and survival

The 2025 Wellcome Photography Prize highlights global health challenges through powerful images spanning domestic abuse, climate migration and microscopic disease

Three photographers have been awarded top honours at the Wellcome Photography Prize 2025, announced on Wednesday 16 July, 2025, at the Francis Crick Institute in London. The annual prize, now in its 28th year, recognises compelling visual storytelling at the intersection of health, science and human experience.

Sujata Setia, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury and Steve Gschmeissner each received £10,000 for winning entries that explore themes including domestic abuse, climate displacement and cardiovascular health at a microscopic level.

In the Storytelling Series category, UK-based artist Sujata Setia was recognised for A Thousand Cuts, a portrait project developed in collaboration with South Asian women who have experienced domestic abuse. The photographs incorporate the traditional Indian paper-cutting technique sanjhi to preserve the subjects’ anonymity while highlighting their personal stories.

The series was produced in partnership with the UK charity SHEWISE. Each portrait is a composite of photographic imagery and testimony, overlaid with symbolic patterns reflecting the subjects’ lived experiences. The project explores how violence can leave long-term impacts on mental and physical health across generations.