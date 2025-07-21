In the studio: Adam Broomberg

Brought up in apartheid-era South Africa, Adam Broomberg’s art has always been political and remains so in the Berlin home studio in which he lives and works

In an apartment block in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin, lives artist, activist and educator Adam Broomberg. Formerly one half of the acclaimed duo Broomberg & Chanarin – alongside the British artist Oliver Chanarin, with whom he parted ways four years ago – Broomberg has spent his career hacking into the very source code of photography (to paraphrase the academic and founder/director of Forensic Architecture, Eyal Weizman). His work explores conflict, power and the ways in which photography intersects with the two, whether photojournalism, portraiture or footage from government surveillance cameras. Resistant to easy categorisation, his practice has taken many forms over the years, from artist books and archiving through to photomontage and performance. I am curious to see how Broomberg’s home studio reflects the ideas and methodologies that have long preoccupied him.

As I ascend the communal staircase, Broomberg is waiting at the front door of his apartment wearing earthy hues and a friendly smile. He is restraining a big, white, fluffy dog, who is shaking with excitement. “Sorry, he’s still a puppy,” Broomberg says as the creature leaps up, investigating my bag with the intensity of a sniffer dog. Broomberg has been working from home for the past year, abandoning his studio in favour of his living room, a quintessential Berlin wohnzimmer with wooden floorboards, white walls topped with intricate cornicing, and lots of light courtesy of a tall window and even taller balcony door. The room is comforting and characterful, strewn with an assortment of stuff – stationery, cameras, dog toys, artworks, and multiple books, including Broomberg’s own scrapbooks. “It feels good to be here,” he says. “Berlin doesn’t feel very safe to me at the moment because I’ve made myself very visible, so home feels like a hub.”

He is referring to his vocal support for Palestine, which has led to damning accusations that he – a Jewish man, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, and who attended a Zionist school in his native South Africa – is antisemitic. In May 2023, he was arrested by German police in Berlin at a Jewish-led Nakba commemoration (marking the mass displacement of the majority of the Palestinian population in 1948); in January, he was fired from his role as a guest professor at a German art school.

“There were four or five of us who experienced the same thing, including the Mexican artist Frieda Toranzo Jaeger, whose grandparents escaped the Nazis,” he says. “These two journalists went through all our social media, took things that were seemingly ‘antisemitic’ in this German sense, and then sent them to the places we were working at, as well as to the senate. They also published an article in the right-wing press, all within a week. The institutions had to capitulate to the state – all the institutions here, including the universities, are state- funded.” It is estimated that more than 200 artists to date have had art shows or talks cancelled, funding withdrawn, or criminal charges made against them in Germany after expressing solidarity with Palestine.