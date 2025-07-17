Nicholas J.R. White offers a new visual narrative for Barrow-in-Furness

In The Binding Tide, the artist shifts the focus away from the military manufacturing economies of the area, instead shining a light on its local community and landscapes

In 2025, Signal Film and Media commissioned photographer Nicholas J.R. White to produce a contemporary response to the Sankey Photography Archive – a major historical record of Barrow-in-Furness’s industrial and social past. The resulting series, The Binding Tide, focuses on the people, coastal landscapes and ecosystems of this northern town, offering an alternative perspective to the dominant narratives of decline and defence infrastructure that have often shaped its image.

The commission was part of Sankey: Lives Through the Lens, a National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported project. It coincided with a period of national attention on Barrow, which was recently granted ‘Royal’ status in recognition of its central role in the UK’s nuclear submarine programme.

Barrow is home to BAE Systems’ shipyard – the only facility in the country where nuclear submarines are designed and built. The town produced the Vanguard-class submarines that carry the UK’s Trident missiles and is currently constructing the Dreadnought-class replacements. As a result, Barrow’s economy and identity are closely linked to defence policy and military manufacturing. However, White’s approach to the commission was to focus instead on the quieter spaces – both geographic and social – that exist alongside this narrative.

“The heavy industry – often the subject of photographs in this part of the world – is simply the backdrop,” White tells BJP. “It felt too easy to make the industry the protagonist of this work, and to focus on the economic struggles of Barrow. I wanted to create something fresh and surprising.”