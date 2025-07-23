Our Top Ten from Arles

Ancestral Futures – Brazilian Contemporary Scene

At the back of the Eglise de Trinitaires, Bahaina artist Glicéria Tupinambá’s film Dancing with the Tupinambá displays the powerful process of reclaiming tradition, via crafting a sacred Tupinambá cloak. The cloak, made from the feathers of indigenous birds, has become a symbol of reclamation because many of the oldest surviving cloaks are now held by Western museums, locked away on display and far from home. Presented as a triptych, Tupinambá’s film showcases the sacred process of constructing these cloaks, which are made collectively by women in their villages; the women patiently wait for the birds to shed feathers, then use intricate, historic sewing techniques to add them together. The triptych form offers a sensory and immersive viewing experience, incorporating the natural landscape, the water, and the community as well as the finished item; visuals of the land and soundscapes of the water are layered as the women display their working process. The film offers a powerful insight into a collective process of craftsmanship, which also builds connection to the environment.

Octahydra, Batia Suter

Batia Suter works with images found in flea-market books and magazines; her always-interesting assemblages divorce the shots from their original contexts, rendering them mysterious, oblique, even sinister. Down in the cryptoportiques, damp underground chambers that date back to the Roman era, Suter is showing images of architecture, from the monumental to the homely, which she’s digitally enhanced and confused. Some of these images are simply propped up on ledges, but the show-stopping aspect of this exhibition is the installation created by architect Sami Rintala, which combines gauzy screens onto which the images are displayed, leak and combine. An environment rather than a show, Octahydra envelops the visitor in light and shade, toying with our perception of space, the 2D nature of photography, how we understand planes. At the end of the dark tunnel a further slideshow offers diaphanous images of plastic packaging, designed to encase but remain largely unseen. An exhibition about display, Octahydra therefore questions the medium of photography, and our mental and physical relationship with it.

Losing North, Carine Krecke

Housed in the jewel-like Chapelle de la charité, Carine Krecke’s Losing the North wilfully ignores its location, inserting huge black box screens with deliberate disregard for the surrounding beauty. Like the monolith in 2001AD, this work arrives to impart stark information, disrupting the existing environment; Krecke’s short films are about the Syrian civil war and what we saw of it in the West, and her position when working with this material. She started making the videos in 2018, when she stumbled on images charting the destruction of Arbin, a town in the suburbs of Damascus, hidden in Google Maps. Her works also encompass images and identities constructed on social media, and ways in which President Bashar al-Assad – and his hangers-on – presented themselves. “Why do some conflicts disappear into black holes of information?” Krecke asks in one of her voice-overs, a good question, and particularly good at Arles, which once again steered clear of exhibitions about Gaza or Palestine. Krecke’s intense work requires lengthy and even repeated viewings, disrupting the urge to try to zip around shows, to tick off works rather than think and really engage. Losing the North does also beg questions though, such as why it’s the Western perspective, credited to a Western artist, how much we might move beyond the Global North.