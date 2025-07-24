“I’m tethered to my mother, and she’s tethered to my queerness”: Nimie Li charts migration, sexuality and family

The photographer’s graduate project about his mother explores his Chinese-British adolescence and poses questions around how movement effects intimacy

Nimie Li’s I danced and saw you cry, yesterday’s dream has a sour taste on monday. follows a woman on a journey. Its direction is unclear, but her continued motion defines the series. It’s displayed in fragments: she walks through a thicket, naps on a train, dances on the deck of a ferry, casts a sidelong glance as she lowers herself into the back seat of a car. Across these transitory terrains, she’s depicted with a quiet sense of familiarity. Though she rarely acknowledges the camera, an intimate connection between subject and photographer is palpable.

This body of work was displayed at Li’s recent graduate showcase at Central Saint Martins, where he studied Fashion Communication. Alongside his studies, he has worked on projects with publications and brands including The Face, Boy.Brother.Friend and SSENSE. At the core of much of his work is an exploration of how many nuances and specificities of his own life and character can be reflected in photographs taken with him behind the camera.

In a rare static moment in this series, Li’s subject tries on outfits; four photographs depict her standing in front of an open wardrobe. Unusually, she looks directly into the lens here, as if for affirmation. By the next image, she has made a decision and is back on the move. She marches up the stairs leading away from a train station platform, eyes trained on the step in front of her as she resumes ignoring the camera. Her clothing – quilted jacket, floral skirt and Nova check handbag – recalls an archetypal English woman. Whilst some of the clothes are hers, others were selected by Li with a clear sensibility: “I was looking for pieces that a British mother might have abandoned,” he tells me.