Harry Lawson reimagines the classic Western ‘frontier’ against a North East English backdrop

Fast-forward to the present, and the contemporary “land grab” playing out in Newcastle is quieter but more insidious, Lawson suggests. “Instead of cowboys pillaging land, the way I see the frontier narrative today is this slow but sure gentrification – the pricing out of young people through swanky restaurants and coffee shops,” he explains. “A tension starts to build. If the kids can visit the stables but can’t hang out in the surrounding neighbourhood, how is that community being held? Where does it go from here?” Stepney Bank itself has felt the threat of rising costs, narrowly avoiding closure thanks to a crowdfunding campaign last spring.

Through Lawson’s empathetic lens, you get a feel for just how precious the place is. Among Stepney Western’s motley cast of kids, the hero – or anti-hero – is undoubtedly Ella, whose Alternative Provision programme happened to run in parallel with Lawson’s filmmaking. The documentary follows her from the age of 14 to 16, tracing her poignant evolution from local troublemaker, exiled from mainstream education, to earning qualifications in equine care. A true “outlaw,” Ella is headstrong, quick, and utterly endearing – someone who, as Lawson notes, “can’t help but be herself” in front of the camera. Pressed on the importance of gaining her English GCSE, for example, Ella quips that she’ll just “use Duolingo”. As her mother summarises: “Before Stepney… the police were at the door every night. But now there’s no police at the door whatsoever, and it’s down to them horses.”

At points, the film’s pace slows, with rapid cuts and flickering imagery giving way to scenes of stillness and care between the individuals and the horses. In these longer takes, away from the chatter and exuberance of the stables in full swing, a relationship of true reciprocity becomes apparent. “Of course it’s great for the kids to learn equine skills, but by learning to love and respect the animals, you see a massive change in their ability to love and care for other people, and eventually, to love and care for themselves,” Lawson remarks. “That’s probably the most ideal kind of nurturing a young person in that situation could receive.”