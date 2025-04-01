A grand celebration of Gabriel Moses’ repertoire

180 Studios hosts Selah, the largest exhibition of the inimitable photographer and filmmaker to date

“I didn’t study this stuff in school, all I have is my memories and my culture and my environment,” Gabriel Moses tells me as we stand in front of one of his images, framed large-scale on a dark wall in the low-lit setting of 180 Studios. It’s the opening of Selah, curated by Katja Horvat and the space, designed by Emilia Margulies, suits his work well. Moses celebrates the beauty and richness of Black culture, family and faith through dark backdrops and Black models complimented by bright, deep-toned sartorial choices.

“My old family photos were my first introduction to photography,” he says of his self-taught background. “I wanted to bottle that up.” Indeed, family is a clear inspiration for Moses. Several images show mothers and fathers with their children in relaxed poses and minimalistic settings. The mother is a recurring role in his practice; a pregnant woman holding a shotgun over her swollen belly draped in bridal lace – one of his most loved images – is a remarkable portrait of a woman who is anything but passive. Moses is a master of exposing the ‘Virgin, Mother, Whore’ paradigm. Is Moses’ reverence of women and mothers in this case also an exercise in confronting the masculinity of our zeitgeist?

Though the young Moses, at 26, already counts Travis Scott, brands like Louis Vuitton, and Pharrell Williams as collaborators (and is reaching stardom himself) it seems at his core he is first and foremost a family man and a man of God. “I’ve got a great mother who has always told me to put God first before everything. I’m 26 and I’ve done all this, so I feel like there’s something bigger that’s pushing my work. I feel the presence of God in my life, it’s only right that I celebrate that.”