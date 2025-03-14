Playtime in Poland, where photography is enjoying its rebirth

Polish photography is having a moment. In fact, it has been having a moment for the past two decades. Historically, the photography scene has been defined and influenced – and at times curtailed – by war and political instability. But even during the heaviest periods of censorship and restriction, Polish photographers documented, driven by the urge to preserve culture and creative expression. The 2000s saw the country slowly get back on its feet, negotiating a new identity following a period of deep crisis under Soviet control. In photography, the scene thrived. Fotofestiwal Łódź and Krakow Photomonth both launched in 2001, celebrating local talent while creating an arena for international exchange – inevitably boosted by Poland joining the EU in 2004. And, it is not just photographers coming through, but writers, critics, curators and directors too.

Karolina Ziębińska-Lewandowska, author, curator and historian, as well as the director of the Museum of Warsaw, has witnessed the transformation first-hand and says that, while photography has always occupied a special place in Poland’s cultural landscape, the contemporary scene is unrecognisable.

First, some context. Until 1989, Central Eastern Europe was under the Soviet Union’s influence; Communism in Poland quashed cultural expression, which pushed image-makers to innovate their visual language. Collectives such as the Zero-61 group spearheaded a remarkable genre of experimental practice in the 1960s, while Fotografia magazine, set up in 1953, shaped critical discussion before being forced to close in 1974. Public institutions took responsibility for preserving the past, and started meticulously collecting photo archives in the 1970s; this dedication has borne fruit for key photographic collections today, such as the one held at the Łódź Museum of Art, amassed by the art critic Urszula Czartoryska. Poland was not totally closed off from the rest of the world either; The Family of Man exhibition, created by MoMA’s director of the Department of Photography, Edward Steichen, was shown in Warsaw in 1959, and inspired many with its thematic design and exploration of universal human experiences.