Mahtab Hussain casts British Muslims as the surveillants instead of the surveilled

What Did You Want to See? at Ikon Gallery turns the lens on Birmingham’s Muslim community, reclaiming visibility through portraiture and architecture

Mahtab Hussain’s latest exhibition, What Did You Want to See?, at Birmingham’s Ikon Gallery, is a confrontational study of visibility, surveillance, and the act of looking – a subject Hussain knows well. “Muslims in Britain are often spoken about but rarely get to tell their own stories on their own terms,” he says. “My work challenges this by moving beyond victimisation and vilification, showing the richness, resilience, and complexity of our communities – our struggles, pride, humour, and everyday lives.” The show is a co-commission and curation by Photoworks for their 30th anniversary programme.

Hussain, whose practice has long interrogated identity, migration, and belonging, takes a step beyond portraiture in this project. His previous work, including You Get Me? (2008–2017) and Honest With You (2008–2018), explored the lived experiences of British South Asians through direct, intimate imagery. This time, the scope widens. “I was looking at the architecture, the marks people leave behind – the traces of existence that are often ignored or erased.”

At the heart of the exhibition is a systematic documentation of Birmingham’s mosques – 160 in total – photographed over the summers of 2023 and 2024. Presented in a rigid 16×10 grid, the collection recalls the typological studies of Bernd and Hilla Becher. Yet, unlike the Bechers’ detached industrial landscapes, Hussain’s work is personal. The images reveal a multiplicity of forms: grand, domed structures, converted terraced houses, former churches. Some are instantly recognisable as places of worship; others are subtle, almost hidden. The typology resists categorisation. “There’s no single way to define these spaces,” Hussain explains. “That’s important because the way Muslims are represented is often so one-dimensional.”