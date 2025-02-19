Savino Carbone challenges photojournalistic tradition in Iraq

Dalia Al-Dujaili: What was your motivation for this project, and what is your relationship to Iraq generally?

Savino Carbone: I began developing an interest in Iraq alongside my academic studies in philosophy and social movements. In Italy, the memory of the U.S. invasion remains vivid, partly because Iraq, following the tragedy of the G8 in Genova in 2001, symbolised the end of a grassroots political movement centered around pacifism and social justice. So, for my generation, Iraq is a paradigm of contemporary warfare. In 2022, I decided to visit the country to visually explore the long-term effects of the conflict on the Iraqi population, who have been forced for years to live in a “heterotopia” that denies every process of mourning – be it personal, social, or political. Additionally, I needed to professionally challenge myself with something bigger, like the Middle East, as my documentary work had previously been confined to Italy.

DA: Why did you choose to focus on the Shia culture in Iraq?

SC: My initial research focused on Mosul and the northern regions of the country, devastated by the years of ISIS and the subsequent battle for liberation. However, upon arriving, I realised I risked repeating work already done by other authors. Yet, I immediately sensed a palpable frustration among the population, tied to the control of the predominantly Sunni city by Shiite militias. This was a story that deserved to be told. The tension stemmed from the political use of a specific theological tradition and the devotion associated with it. In Europe, we struggle to understand “social Islam” without falling into the trap of “fundamentalism,” as happened with the Muslim Brotherhood. This is even more true for Shiite Islam, whose image has been inevitably tainted by Khomeini’s 1979 revolution. A messianic religious narrative, rooted in an original martyrdom, easily resonated with a population as it lent itself to discourses of liberation and emancipation.