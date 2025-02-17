When asking what the working-class looks like today, Johny Pitts resists cliche

“It seemed to me that during the 60s, 70s and 80s, you had uprisings, working-class solidarity, strikes, unions, things like the Greater London Council – all these organisations that meant that there was a strong working class, a strong political blackness that was going around. The visibility of all that seemed to end in the 90s. And with that I think that working class culture did change. There seemed to be no alternative to this way of doing things.”

Pitts became frustrated with repetitive imagery of the working-class before the 1990s. Images by Tish Murtha, Chris Killip, Martin Parr and Paul Graham have become the most widely disseminated aesthetic of working-class Britain, but Pitts wants to ask what working-class has evolved into since then. “It’s the rise of consumer culture within working-class communities. It’s the rise of club culture. And then the new labour world which seems to signify there was no alternative vision for how working-class people could live. You get a completely different aesthetic to the 80s,” says Pitts, a period which the Tate Britain is currently shining its light on.

“Having that cut off point for the curatorial parameters of the show meant that I couldn’t myself get comfortable in those obvious lowhanging fruit names. It would be obvious to show Paul Graham’s work in the job centers in the 1980s, everyone who’s into photography has seen that work, and I wanted to force myself to find different voices and also deal with that rise of multiculturalism that was so often missing in those photographs. You’re either getting photographs of the Black community protesting or you were getting photographs of white people in unions and in steel works and miners,” says Pitts, noting the lack of new multiculturalism that began to take shape in Britain in the 90s and 2000s.