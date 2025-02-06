Documenting the age-old conservation traditions of Socotra

Bosnian-British Rosa Franjic and her partner travelled to the Yemeni island to meet friends working on preserving its staggering biodiversity

Photographer Rosa Franjic first set foot on Socotra by way of her partner, Tarim Contin-Kennedy, who has deep ties to Yemen. Its famous island, Socotra, has become a tourist hot-spot in recent years, but Franjic set out to focus on its centuries-old traditions through quiet and meditative images, and found resilience woven into daily life. On the island, modernity looms as both a promise and a threat.

Speaking with BJP, Franjic reflects on the motivations behind her work, the friendships that shaped her perspective, and the delicate balance between storytelling and intrusion. She introduces us to the individuals who became central to her project – the guardians of Socotra’s fragile ecosystem, the stewards of its vanishing agricultural practices, and the defiance of those who resist the tide of problematic change.

But photographing Socotra came with its challenges. Franjic speaks candidly about the limitations she faced, particularly when it came to documenting the lives of women, and how putting down her camera often led to deeper, more meaningful interactions. Now, as she looks to new projects – particularly a return to her Bosnian roots – she continues to explore photography as a means of preserving the overlooked and reimagining narratives that exist beyond the mainstream gaze.