Exile and identity in the portraiture of Amak Mahmoodian

“Dreams are personal,” she continues. “When we are awake, we share moments together, but as soon as we close our eyes and we are asleep, we create a world which is absolutely private. You can let people come in or leave, and I love this life without borders. It is a response to the physical border which has been created by political leaders. We cannot change the circumstance, but we can change the perspective.”

An early job of translating for Iranian migrants as they arrived in England gave Mahmoodian access and insight to the recent journeys that people had made, how they saw themselves, and how they were seen in their new environments. She adds there was a sense of fear that the existing communities felt in the face of immigration. This prompted her desire to document people, and validate their existence in hostile spaces. At heart, One Hundred and Twenty Minutes is a portraiture project of invisible bonds and invisible people.

Mahmoodian’s sense of purpose was clear from the outset in wanting to portray people, to show immigration and its different layers without relying on typical, heavy-handed methods. Instead, we are presented with a body of work which introduces us to people’s inner lives, suggests a sense of their worlds and experiences, offers contexts to where this knowledge has derived from, and asks readers to interpret for themselves who is being witnessed.

The participatory project began with a small group of people in exile and led to dreams being recounted in the form of sketchbooks, poems and videos, slowly unfolding through a series of personal introductions, from one participant to the next, from Pakistan to Iraq to Russia and more until the project encompassed the stories of 16 people. The participatory nature also extended to the involvement of Multistory, a West Midlands-based organisation with a focus on community and connection which facilitated and offered support to the body of research Mahmoodian had compiled.