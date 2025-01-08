“The weirder the better”: Bettina von Zwehl interrogates Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum

Exploring the wunderkammer collection that underpins University of Oxford’s museum, The Flood recreates part of its magic – and uncovers some moral failings

“In the 17th century the elephant was brought to Europe via trade routes, but Europeans didn’t know anything about them, so they fed them things like wine and wondered why they died shortly after,” says Bettina von Zwehl. “If they survived the journey, they would end up caged in princely courts. Now all we have left is the ivory and the complex conversations: should we conserve the ivory, should we display it, or should we burn it all? Should we destroy all the ivory in the Queen’s collection, or should we hide it in the basement, and pretend we don’t have it?

“Ivory is all these questions at once,” she adds. “If you go to these collections, they’re full of ivory objects. But you often don’t see it. It’s hidden in the object. You think about craftsmanship, what a skilful artist of the 17th century that was. You don’t see the slaughter and suffering and violence. Nobody thinks of the elephant.”

Von Zwehl’s practice does not attempt to explain museum collections; instead she “translates some of the madness”. The multidisciplinary artist keeps returning to the wunderkammer, early modern cabinets of curiosity which housed items collected from across the world. She has investigated collections at the V&A, Freud Museum, Queen’s House (all in London) and now, the Ashmolean, University of Oxford’s art and archaeology museum. With the museum acting as both site and subject, Von Zwehl’s solo exhibition The Flood delves into its hoard. On display until 11 May 2025, the show includes gilded mushrooms, tail feathers of a phoenix, imaginary insects, peach stones, stage maquettes for imagined plays, and new photography.